Fast-rising Ghanaian Tema Based Dancehall, Afrobeat singer Lexis Tight has finally dropped his single after he was recently signed onto Lymelyte Entertainment.

Lexis Tight is a super-talented budding musician with an impressive vibe and he has a unique way of getting music lovers to fall for his craft.

Lexis Tight is officially the first signee on the Lymelyte Entertainment label and he has recorded many unreleased singles already.

Even though the new year started slowly as many musicians failed to release hot tunes due to Covid-19 and the lockdown, Lexis tight didn’t want to disappoint his fans and which is why he has dropped this mind-blowing single titled, ‘Daavi’.

The song is a combination of a lot of traditional elements and also a sound for the year with the fusion of every quality an experienced engineer gives to a song.

The production credit goes to Skyy Beat.

Check out the song below: