A 40-year-old truck pusher, popularly known as Taller, has met his untimely death after an articulated truck run over his head at Mankessim in the Mfantseman Municipality of the Central Region.

The vehicle was transporting an excavator when the driver lost control and run over the victim crushing his head in the process.

Witnesses told Kasapa FM that the deceased, who is a hardworking man, was standing by the road when the truck veered off it’s lane and run over him, killing him instantly.

“We heard the truck tooting its horn twice only to see that the truck has run over the man drawing a huge crowd to the scene. He’s such a hardworking and respectful man, it’s sad he’s lost his life in such a manner,” a witness said.

The body of the deceased has been sent to the Mankessim Roman Hospital mortuary while the police have commenced an investigation into the incident.