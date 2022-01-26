The Minority in parliament is demanding a total withdrawal of the E-levy until parliament engages extensively with stakeholders.

The Minority has argued that it should not be the sole preserve of the Finance Minister to engage the electorate.

They insist that the Finance Committee must be given ample time to receive memoranda on the levy before its consideration.

Minority Chief Whip Muntaka Mubarak was contributing to the business statement for the week which indicated that the levy was scheduled for consideration next week.

But, in a sharp rebuttal, Communications Minister, Ursula Ekuful-Owusu, kicked against the move, arguing that the minority denied the Finance Minister an opportunity to engage with them.

READ ALSO: