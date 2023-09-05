The Minority caucus in Parliament has rescheduled its planned demonstration against Bank of Ghana (BoG) Governor, Dr Ernest Addison, and his deputies to September 12, 2023.

The demo was earlier planned for September 5, 2023.

But a statement signed by the Minority Leader, Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson, said the date change is the result of the outcome of proceedings in court on Monday.

“The court was unable to give an instant ruling due to the weight of the preliminary legal objections raised by the lawyers for the Minority in Parliament and requested the indulgence of the Minority to give its ruling on Friday, September 8, 2023,” the statement read.

The caucus has called on Ghanaians to remain resolute in the fight to protect the constitutional right to demonstrate, assuring the march will certainly take place on Tuesday, September 12, 2023

Demands for Dr Addison and his deputies’ resignation intensified after the Central Bank in its annual statement, announced it recorded a GH¢60.81 billion loss in the 2022 fiscal year.

The group had sought to march from makola, through Rawlings Park and Opera Square to the frontage of the Bank of Ghana head office in Accra.

However, the police proposed a change of the routes, citing the area is often overcrowded with human and vehicular traffic, and that going by that route could distort public order, safety, and the running of essential services.

Instead, the police had proposed an alternative route starting from Parliament House through the Osu Cemetery Traffic Light to end at Independence Square, which the Minority rejected.

The Police on August 30 therefore filed an injunction against the march.

ALSO READ: