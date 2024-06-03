The Deputy Minister for Works and Housing, Dr. Prince Hamid Armah, has led a pivotal retreat in Koforidua which focused on the review of the new Rent Bill, 2022.

This was attended by officials from the Ministry of Works and Housing, the Attorney General’s Department, the Rent Control Department, and the Public Service Commission, among others.

The retreat was initiated in response to a request from the Parliamentary Select Committee on Works and Housing via the Attorney General’s Department, aimed at scrutinizing specific clauses of the proposed Rent Bill.

Speaking at the event, Dr. Armah, highlighted the critical need for a new regulatory framework in Ghana’s rental housing sector.

“Issues related to rent are widespread and quite despairing, particularly affecting the vulnerable. As a Member of Parliament, I encounter such matters daily in my constituency. We all must put in our best efforts to address these challenges,” he stated.

The new legislation is designed to tackle significant issues within the rental market, offering relief to both tenants and landlords.

“The Ministry’s collaborative approach in addressing the comments and inputs from various stakeholders highlights its commitment to ensuring that the new Rent Act is comprehensive and effective. The new legislation aims to address the pressing issues in the rental housing market, providing much-needed relief to tenants and landlords alike,” the Ministry said.

The new bill is expected to make substantial improvements in rental housing regulation in Ghana, safeguarding the rights and interests of all involved parties.

“The successful conclusion of the retreat marks a significant step towards addressing the concerns of Parliament and consequently bringing the Rent Bill, 2022, closer to becoming law. This new bill, when passed, is expected to bring about significant improvements in the regulation of rental housing in Ghana, safeguarding the rights and interests of all parties involved.”

READ ALSO: