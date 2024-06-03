The Head of Public Relations at the Ministry of Local Government, Matilda Tetteh has announced all is set for the 2024 Ghana Urban Forum.

Madam Tetteh said that the event will define urban areas beyond the population threshold, which is essential for updating policies and implementing the New Urban Agenda and the SDGs.

The theme for this year’s Ghana Urban Forum is Nurturing Roots, Growing Futures: Combing Policies and Partnerships for Urban Resilience and Transformation.

She added that, the Ghana Urban Forum takes place every two years.

The 2024 urban forum is set to convene city managers, academics, civil society organizations, and urban dwellers for a critical dialogue on urban development.

It will take place between Tuesday 4th and Wednesday 5th June 2024 and will bring together numerous experts with knowledge of urban development for a discussion that will help the ministry and policymakers to make informed decisions.

According to her, issues of concerns such as flooding, buildings and others will come up for deliberation and where solutions will be proposed.

She added that the programme will be streamed live so that many people can join the discussions and share their thoughts and ideas.