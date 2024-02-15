A former National Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Freddie Blay has said President Nana Akufo-Addo’s ministerial reshuffle has come in too late.

Mr Blay has said he expected it to take place earlier enough to bring about the needed change and impact.

“I would’ve wished it had come earlier. Maybe two years ago but better late than never,” he said in an interview with Accra-based Starr FM.

Despite his wishes, he, however admitted it is the sole responsibility of the President to make such decisive moves.

“The circumstances might not be the same today and people may have a change of opinion but to me it is getting a bit too late to effect any meaningful changes in terms of a reshuffle of the government,” he added.

There had been growing concerns for a reshuffle of appointees in the incumbent government.

However, Akufo-Addo in August 2022 mounted a strong defence that his appointees have been outstanding and he had no plans to reshuffle them soon.

In a shocking turn of events, some bigwigs including Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, Road Minister, Kwasi Amoako-Atta, Health Minister; Kwaku Agyemang-Manu among others lost their jobs.

New faces were appointed while some ministers and deputies were elevated and re-assigned.

