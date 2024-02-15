The leadership of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has expressed profound gratitude to President Nana Akufo-Addo over the latest ministerial reshuffle.

The decision, according to the NPP underscores the President’s commitment to fostering progress and revitalising its administration.

Akufo-Addo on Wednesday, February 14, announced the removal of the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori Atta, and 12 others including 10 Cabinet Ministers and two regional ministers.

A statement signed by the NPP General Secretary, Justin Kodua Frimpong lauded the move is a demonstration of Akufo-Addo’s response to the needs of the nation.

Additionally, Mr Koduah noted it affirms Akufo-Addo’s commitment to governance that listens and acts in the best interests of the people.

Meanwhile, the party has expressed appreciation to the outgoing appointees for their service to the party and country, urging their continuous support.

He further congratulated the new appointees and charged them to bring forth innovative ideas.

Read the full statement below: