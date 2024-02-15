The Kenya National Public Health Institute (NPHI) serves as the foremost institution at the Ministry of Health responsible for leading and coordinating public health efforts in Kenya.

Established to tackle public health challenges and strengthen disease surveillance, prevention, and response, NPHI plays a vital role in safeguarding the health and well-being of Kenyan citizens.

As NPHI endeavors to enhance public health services and communication across the nation, this week, the team led by the acting DG Dr. Kamene Kimenye is hosting a workshop dedicated to developing a website supported by the ICT Authority and Kenya Export Promotion and Branding Agency.

This initiative marks a significant milestone in NPHI’s commitment to transparency, accessibility, and innovation in public health.

