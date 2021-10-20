A Deputy Minister of Finance, John Kumah, has assured beneficiaries of the Nation Builders Corpse (NaBCo) of the programme’s extension.

He says the government is not prepared to end the programme until beneficiaries have obtained sustainable employment.

Lawyer John Kumah, who is the Member of Parliament (MP) for Ejisu in the Ashanti Region, was speaking to Kwadwo Juantuah on Nhyira FM’s morning programme, ‘Kuro yi mu nsem.’

He was responding to a comment by Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta that the government’s payroll is full, and that Ghanaians would not be able to access public service employment.

However, the Deputy Finance Minister says youth employment remains paramount to the government, hence NaBCo is a priority.

