Asempa FM ‘rep your jersey’ couples edition came to fruition after Hearts of Oak goalkeeper Richard Attah and his wife shared an adorable photo of them rocking the Phobia jersey.

The picture won the heart of many and went viral when the continental club masters won the MTN FA CUP last season.

Hence, the Asempa Sports team took up the initiative and asked our amazing followers to also send in pictures of themselves and their partners repping their favourite club’s jersey.

An observation that was made as the pictures trickled in was that aside from the couples striking unique poses their jerseys were mostly customised to beautify their romance.

We received close to 50 pictures, which were screened and reduced to 20.

The pictures were displayed on the livestream of the Ultimate Sports Show daily for our followers to vote until we arrived at the final four.

Both couples will be invited for a brief interview on the Ultimate Sports Show. The couples will appear on the morning show on 22nd October 2022 and 29th October 2022 respectively before voting begins for the final two and then the winners will be selected afterwards for the ultimate prize.

TOP 4 IN NO PARTICULAR ORDER

Hearts of Oak couple in White Jersey – Ezekiel and Brenda

Liverpool couple sitting – (Jonathan and partner)

Arsenal family- Jessica Araba Kofua Sarpong and family