Former Ghanaian international footballer, Michael Essien, is currently making waves on social media after declaring support for the LGBTQI+ community in Ghana.

The football legend posted a flyer with “Ghana supports equality’’ on his Instagram page.

The post had the inscription that read: “We see you, we hear you, we support you. Our LGBTQIA plus community in Ghana. #ghanasupportequality.’’

However, this did not go down well with some fans and followers who have expressed mixed reactions.

Some could not hold back the anger and unleashed insults while others expressed dissatisfaction with the post coupled with threats to unfollow him.

