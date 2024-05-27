Lawyer Michael Akafia of Gold Fields Ghana Limited has been appointed the new President of the Ghana Chamber of Mines.

He is succeeding Joshua Mortoti who has resigned from Gold Fields Ghana and has been instrumental in advancing the Chamber’s objectives.

Mr. Akafia currently serves as the Vice President, External Affairs at Gold Fields Ghana Limited.

With his wealth of experience and a proven track record in the mining industry, the chamber is optimistic of enhancing its operations, accomplishing their missions and actualizing their visions of being the sole regulator of Ghana’s mining industry growth.

His extensive background in legal, compliance, and mining business, coupled with his strategic vision and leadership skills, makes him an exemplary choice to lead the Ghana Chamber of Mines during this pivotal time.

“We are confident that Michael Akafia will continue to advance the mission and vision of the Ghana Chamber of Mines,” Chief Executive Officer of the Chamber, Sulemanu Koney, said.

He continued: “His dedication to sustainable mining practices and his commitment to the economic development of Ghana will be invaluable as he takes on this new role”.

At ceremony to introduce the new President, Mr. Akafia expressed his gratitude and enthusiasm for the opportunity to lead the Chamber.

“I am honoured to accept this responsibility and to work with the esteemed members of the Executive Committee and Council to achieve the vision and mission of our Chamber. Together, we will continue to advocate for policies that support the growth of the mining sector and contribute to the prosperity of our nation,” he said.

PROFILE OF MICHAEL AKAFIA

Michael Akafia studied International Commercial Litigation at the University College London, and obtained an LLM in International Dispute Resolution from the Queen Mary University of London.

He holds an MBA (Finance) from the University of Ghana Business School, a certificate in Environmental Law from the University of Pretoria and a BA (Economics and Geography) from the University of Cape Coast.

As a lawyer, Mr. Akafia has a Qualifying Certificate in Law from the Ghana School of Law, and an LLB from the University of Ghana School of Law.

Michael Akafia joined Gold Fields in 2010 and has been the Vice President and Head of Legal and Compliance since March 2015.

He has a multi-disciplinary background in law, economics, tax and finance and was licensed by Ghana’s Securities and Exchange Commission in 2009 as an Investment Advisor’s Representative.

He was admitted by the Chartered Institute of Taxation as a Tax Practitioner in 2016, licensed by the National Pensions Regulatory Authority as pensions funds trustee in 2014 and the Registrar of Companies as an Insolvency and Restructuring Advisor in 2023.

Michael Akafia has previously worked for SIC Financial Services Limited (SIC-FSL) as Head of Legal and Company Secretary, Bentsi-Enchill, Letsa, and Ankomah law firm as an Associate, and for Lawfields Consulting as Research and Legal Assistant.

He previously lectured business law and jurisprudence at Zenith University College and served on several Boards including Enterprise Tier 2 Pension Scheme.

He is a past Chairman of the Legal and Legislative Affairs Committee of the Ghana Chamber of Mines.