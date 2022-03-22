Popular Nigerian actress Mercy Johnson and her kids have once again left fans amused over their latest TikTok video.

Just recently, the film star took to her official Instagram page to share a video of her family’s fun activities.

In the clip, Mercy and her kids were seen rocking camouflage outfits as she taught them how to march, while they recreated a popular TikTok sound.

The actress and her children all wore oversized shoes, obviously belonging to her husband, as they stood at attention position and waited for instructions.

Even Mercy’s youngest child, Divine, was not left out and she was also given a pair of big shoes to wear.

The little girl looked excited to be involved, at least per what the video portrays.

See the video below:

