Mercy Chinwo and her forever love, Pastor Blessed are legally married.

The love birds held their final marriage rite on Thursday, August 4 with a court wedding.

They looked simple, yet ravishing as they exchange vows before family and a host of friends and celebrities.

For her court wedding look, she opted for a structured mini dress for the special day while her man donned a print tuxedo.

Taking to her official Instagram page, Mercy posted series of photos from her court wedding as she and her man sign their marriage certificate under the supervision of a coordinator.

After the legalities were done, the lovestruck couple were seen beaming with smiles.