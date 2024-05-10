‘Our Africa by Merck Foundation’ is a pan-African TV program that is conceptualized, produced, directed, and co-hosted by Senator, Dr. Rasha Kelej, CEO of Merck Foundation (www.Merck-Foundation.com) to feature African Fashion Designers, Singers, and prominent experts from various domains with the aim to raise awareness and create a culture shift across Africa such as: Diabetes, Ending Child Marriage, Supporting Girl Education, Women Empowerment, Stopping GBV, Ending FGM and Breaking Infertility Stigma, among other social and health issues affecting the continent; Merck Foundation through their “Our Africa” TV program, has established the first ‘Fashion and Art community with Purpose’ community across Africa to break the silence and be the voice of the voiceless about many critical and sensitive social and health issues in Africa and beyond.

Merck Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Merck KGaA Germany has launched their first-ever TV program – ‘Our Africa by Merck Foundation’. This first-of-its-kind TV show is set to be the voice of the voiceless and break the silence about many critical and sensitive social and health issues in Africa.

The show will be broadcasted on KTV in Kenya, every Saturday at 5 pm and repeated every Thursday at 6:30 am.

The TV program has been broadcasted on prime TV stations of many countries like BTV (Botswana) Mashariki TV (Burundi), GHOne&TV3 (Ghana), QTV (The Gambia), LNTV (Liberia), Deffi Media (Mauritius), AYV (Sierra Leone), NTV (Uganda) and ZNBC (Zambia), and it immediately captured the attention and hearts of millions of viewers across Africa. “Our Africa” TV Program will soon be broadcast on TV 3 in Ghana, Mibawa TV in Malawi, NTV in Uganda and ZTN in Zimbabwe. “Our Africa” TV Program is also currently on social media handles of Senator, Dr. Rasha Kelej (Facebook (https://apo-opa.co/4bvTs4f) , Instagram (https://apo-opa.co/4amPPNm), Twitter (https://apo-opa.co/3Wy0H7C) and YouTube (https://apo-opa.co/3WvPOmQ)) and Merck Foundation (Facebook (https://apo-opa.co/3QCUaEZ), Instagram (https://apo-opa.co/3QFawN8), Twitter (https://apo-opa.co/4adEDlY) and YouTube (https://apo-opa.co/4bvialw)).

Watch the Promo of ‘Our Africa by Merck Foundation’ here: https://apo-opa.co/3Uzob9U

This pan African show is conceptualized, produced, directed, and hosted by Senator, Dr. Rasha Kelej, CEO of Merck Foundation to feature Fashion Designers, Singers, and prominent guests from various domains with the aim to raise awareness and create a culture shift across Africa.

Senator, Dr. Rasha Kelej, CEO of Merck Foundation emphasized, “I am extremely happy and proud to present our new and unique program “Our Africa by Merck Foundation’. I strongly believe that fashion and art should have a purpose beyond entertainment and looking good. They can contribute to sensitizing our communities about different social and health issues such as ending FGM, ending child marriage, stopping GBV, breaking the Infertility stigma, supporting Girl Education, Diabetes awareness and healthy lifestyle, and more. Hence, I came up with the idea of this beneficial yet entertaining TV program”.

“I invite you to watch the program on KTN in Kenya and also our social media. During the show, we will discuss and address various social and health issues relevant to Africa in a very unique way through our African Community of Fashion and Art with Purpose. It will be a first-of-its-kind interactive show, which will feature talented Fashion designers and Singers who sensitize communities through those creative work across Africa”, Dr. Rasha Kelej added.

“This program is our effort to reach out to youth and other members of our urban and rural communities with the aim to address and raise awareness about a wide range of pressing social and health issues that are relevant to our continent. I am very happy that we have already started to receive great feedback on the promo and first episode which was about diabetes and promoting a healthy lifestyle. I also received many messages on social media that everyone watched it on the TV in their countries- Kenya, Ghana, Uganda, Zambia, Liberia&Sierra Leone. So, watch ‘OUR AFRICA by Merck Foundation’ TV show and be ready to Get informed, Get healthy, and Get entertained!”, added Senator, Dr. Rasha Kelej.

Watch the First Episode here: https://apo-opa.co/3UxYneh

Watch the First Episode promo here: https://apo-opa.co/3UydYdH

Merck Foundation together with their partner African First Ladies have also announced Call for Applications for two themes of 2024 Edition of Awards for Media, Fashion Designers, Filmmakers, Musicians/ Singers, and new potential talents in these fields from African countries. The themes of the two categories of awards are – 1) Breaking Infertility Stigma, Support Girls’ Education, End Child Marriage, End FGM, Stopping GBV and/ or Women Empowerment at all levels, and 2) Promote a healthy lifestyle and raise awareness about prevention and early detection of Diabetes and Hypertension.

Moreover, Merck Foundation in partnership with African First Ladies has also released 8 inspiring children’s storybooks in three languages – English, French,&Portuguese and around 30 songs to address health and social issues by local singers across Africa. To read the Merck Foundation storybooks and listen to Merck Foundation songs, please visit: https://apo-opa.co/4adgH27

To watch “Our Africa by Merck Foundation” TV program, follow the social media handles of Senator, Dr. Rasha Kelej: (Facebook (https://apo-opa.co/4bvTs4f) , Instagram (https://apo-opa.co/4amPPNm), Twitter (https://apo-opa.co/3Wy0H7C) and YouTube (https://apo-opa.co/3WvPOmQ)) and Merck Foundation (Facebook (https://apo-opa.co/3QCUaEZ), Instagram (https://apo-opa.co/3QFawN8), Twitter (https://apo-opa.co/4adEDlY) and YouTube (https://apo-opa.co/4bvialw)).

Click on the link to download Merck Foundation App: https://apo-opa.co/3UTXYnW

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Merck Foundation.

About Merck Foundation:

The Merck Foundation, established in 2017, is the philanthropic arm of Merck KGaA Germany, aims to improve the health and wellbeing of people and advance their lives through science and technology. Our efforts are primarily focused on improving access to quality&equitable healthcare solutions in underserved communities, building healthcare and scientific research capacity and empowering people in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) with a special focus on women and youth. All Merck Foundation press releases are distributed by e-mail at the same time they become available on the Merck Foundation Website. Please visit www.Merck-Foundation.com to read more. Follow the social media of Merck Foundation: Facebook (https://apo-opa.co/3QCUaEZ), Twitter (https://apo-opa.co/4adEDlY), Instagram (https://apo-opa.co/3QFawN8), YouTube (https://apo-opa.co/4bvialw) and Flickr (https://apo-opa.co/3UTDBai).