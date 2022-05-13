Dancehall artiste, Livingstone Etse Satekla popularly known as Stonebwoy has for the first time revealed how he was affected by the collapse of the defunct gold dealership and investment firm, MenzGold.

According to him, he lost some relatives who invested heavily in the scheme.

“I sympathise with people who have lost money through that particular [MenzGold] scheme, but I don’t have a part to play. I know people who have lost money, I know people who have gained money and I have even lost relatives. So where do I stand to be like any feeling for what has happened?” he quizzed.

The award-winning artist in an interview with Joy Entertainment’s Doreen Avio said says none of the MenzGold ambassadors can be blamed for the lives and money lost due to the collapse of the firm because they did not play any part in its administration.

According to him, any attempt to attribute the deaths of people to him and other ambassadors will be misplaced, because he personally lost close relatives due to the incident.

Stonebwoy’s comments were in response to some critics who have accused him of deceiving customers of MenzGold by advertising a new crypto-currency business on his twitter handle.

Get your bitcoin and USDT on Yellow Card App with Mobile Money in Ghana. Download the Yellow Card app on Android and iOS to start trading. #gocryptowithyellowcard #YCX1GAD 🎉https://t.co/EwRlIU06EC pic.twitter.com/1xmXRHduHB — 1GAD (@stonebwoy) March 1, 2022

Some MenzGold customers took exception and called for his immediate arrest and prosecution.

