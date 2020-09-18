The Ashanti Regional branch of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) has been challenged to mention just two completed projects in its stronghold since it came to office.

According to the Regional Chairman of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Augustus Nana Akwasi Andrews, the ruling party has done a great disservice to the people in the Ashanti region.

He claimed the Akufo-Addo government is rather embarking on massive infrastructural developments in NDC strongholds to the neglect of its own.

“NPP has been unfair to the people of Ashanti region; for the past four years, they have not completed a single project in the region,” he stated in an interview on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Friday.

Chairman Nana Kwasi, as he is popularly called, put his job on the line for the NPP to prove him wrong.

“I will resign if the NPP is able to show me just one completed project in the Ashanti region since they came to power. There is none,” he fumed.

The NDC Chairman claimed all massive infrastructure developments in the NPP stronghold were done by the erstwhile Mahama administration.

He cited the Kejetia market as a massive project undertaken by the NDC in the Ashanti region to buttress his point.

Chairman Nana Kwasi bemoaned how the concentration of the NPP is in the Eastern and others region and not the Ashanti region.

“We will pull a surprise in the Ashanti region in the December polls; we have done our work and the feedback is very good,” he added.