Pastor Mensa Otabil, the General Overseer of the International Central Gospel Church (ICGC), has shared a lovely photo of his wife, Lady Joy Otabil, as she marked her birthday.

Lady Joy Otabil is 60 years old today, Thursday, April 22, 2021.

As part of the celebration, Pastor Otabil took to his social media pages to give her a few words.

Sharing a photo of his wife, Pastor Mensa Otabil prayed to God for good health and long life for his partner.

The photo has since caught the attention of many as many well-wishers have also sent their birthday messages to Lady Joy Otabil.

Happy Birthday to my dear wife. 🥰 pic.twitter.com/IbDYGkjiht — 🇬🇭 Mensa Otabil (@MensaOtabil) April 22, 2021

