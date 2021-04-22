Rosemond Brown, popularly known as Akuapem Poloo, is yet to be released in spite of being granted bail some 20 hours ago.

Her lawyers say they have served the Police’s Criminal Investigation Department (CID) and the Ghana Prison Service with the High Court’s bail order, together with the relevant paperwork.

Akuapem Poloo was granted bail of GHS80,000, with two sureties, each to be justified.

She was ordered to surrender her passport to the court’s registry and to only travel outside the jurisdiction with the permission of the court.

Akuapem Poloo was also directed to report herself to the case investigator every two weeks.

Lead counsel for Akuapem Poloo, Andrew Vortia, who was obviously elated by the decision to grant his client bail, told journalists his team will not relent in their appeal case.

Rosemond Brown was handed a 90-day jail term for publishing obscene material and violating the dignity and integrity of her seven-year-old son after she posted a nude photo on social media.

