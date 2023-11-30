Ghanaian sensation, Yvonne Ohene Djan popularly known as ‘SHE’ has taken the internet by storm after a video showcasing her remarkable work surfaced online.

The video caught the attention of renowned producer Jay Q, prompting him to compile an extensive list of her achievements, collaborating with notable artistes such as Kojo Antwi, Okyeame Kwame, and many others.

Yvonne’s impressive portfolio has garnered widespread praise from netizens.

The video of Yvonne Ohene Djan, initially shared online by producer Jay Q detailed her extensive catalogue of over 70 hit records.

Notable entries in the list include collaborations on Bradez and Okyeame Kwame’s “One Gallon,” Mzbel’s “16 Years,” and Becca’s “Daa ke daa.”

The producer said Yvonne’s versatility extends across multiple genres, showcasing her contributions even in the gospel music industry in Ghana.

Industry experts, exemplified by Yaw Boadu-Ayeboafoh, have keenly observed that the contributions of female musicians in Ghana’s industry have been insufficiently documented.

They emphasize the need for increased efforts to amplify Yvonne Ohene Djan’s stellar contributions to the music industry.

Below is the post by Jay Q