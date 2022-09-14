YouTubers Wode Maya and Gertrude Awino Juma, aka Miss Trudy, are officially married.

The lovebirds have been together for almost four years now, and on September 10, 2022, Wode Maya and Trudy tied the knot in a simple wedding at the Kenyan YouTuber’s rural home in Western Kenya.

The private wedding was attended by Trudy’s family and relatives.

Maya flew into the country with six people from Ghana, among them his uncle and pastor, who officiated their union.

The Ghanaian YouTuber, with over 1 million subscribers, paid dowry for Trudy, and in a video posted on his YouTube, Maya made his way to his in-law’s homestead holding a goat and a cow, accompanied by his family.

The vocal YouTuber said his father-in-law didn’t ask for a lot. Trudy got married on the day she lost her mother 13 days ago.

Trudy’s dad got emotional and sobbed uncountably after his daughter officially married the lover of her life.

“My dad was so emotional. I have never seen my dad like that. It was like he was heartbroken… he made me cry. It was an emotional moment because he is my only parent,” Trudy said. Speaking about their wedding, the lovebirds revealed they spent GH¢8,516.60 (KSh 100,000) on their ceremony.

“God sent people our way to make this happen and we are so grateful,” the Kenyan YouTuber said.

“My ring is so expensive. I’m scared of walking with it in the streets of Nairobi,” Trudy said.