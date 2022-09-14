Mohammed Kudus was on target again after registering his fifth goal in his last four games for Ajax as they suffered a 2-1 defeat to Liverpool at Anfield on Tuesday evening.

The 22-year-old thumped in an emphatic equaliser off the underside of the bar to level the score for Ajax following Salah’s earlier strike.

Kudus prior to the Champions League game scored a brace against Heerenveen in the Eredivisie last weekend.

Speaking after Liverpool win, Jurgen Klopp heaped praise on the Ghanaian international following his screamer to tie the game in the first half.

“Ajax didn’t have a lot. [Scoring from their first shot] is how it is in our situation. It was an incredible strike from Kudus… You could see the impact of [the goal],” he said as quoted by CBSsports.

The Black Stars player also won the Man of the Match in the opening game against Rangers last week after he scored and registered an assist.