A female herbalist in Anambra State, Mrs Flora Ilonze, has stated that she has an anti-coronavirus plant in her garden.

ALSO READ:

According to her, the plant has healing powers which she challenged the government and health authorities to try out.

Ilonze, the founder of Centre for Psychic and Healing Administration Awka, Anambra State, made this known in an interview with Punch.

“All parts of this tree are useful, its bark, roots, leaves and even inhaling its scent heals.

“In that radio programme I promised to offer the plant to everyone for free. But only five persons came to my centre and took the plant for free.”

Mrs Flora Ilonze

“This, they told me, prompted herbalists and researchers on the continent to meet and initiate the planting of a certain healing tree at public places.

“In one of my radio programmes in 2018, I mentioned some diseases and pandemics that occurred in the past and present which our forefathers used a certain plant to treat.

“Among them is Ebola (known in Igbo as Nchiche); you cannot go near those with this disease. I also talked about Coronavirus (known as Okwuma in Igbo language); you cannot touch or go near the sufferer.

“So, coronavirus is not new. It killed a lot of great men and women, rich and the poor all over the world when it occurred in the past.

“Because of this, our forefathers held meetings and decided that the tree should be planted at village squares, markets, hospitals, homes, shrines and so on.

“All tribes and nationalities have different names for the plant. There are also other plants in different parts of the world with such medicinal values. Unfortunately, most of them have been felled indiscriminately out of ignorance; get rich quick syndrome and religious beliefs,” she said.