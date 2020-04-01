The aspiring Member of Parliament (MP) for Bekwai constituency in the Ashanti region, Lawyer Kwasi Amofa-Agyemang, popularly known as ‘Amansie Broni’, in his effort to aid the fight against the spread of the COVID-19 disease, has shared disinfectants, hand sanitisers, paper towels, hand washing bucket, (popularly known as Veronica buckets), etc. to his constituents.

Kwasi Amofa-Agyemang

Mr Amofa donated 100 pieces of large Veronica buckets, 200 pieces of hand washing liquid soap, 3,000 pieces of hand sanitisers, 50 pieces of washing bowls and 100 pieces of paper towels to the Bekwai constituency.

The items

Speaking to the constituents, Mr Amofa-Agyemang emphasised on the measures put in place by His Excellency the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo, the Ministry of Health and Ghana Health Service (GHS) to help curb the spread of the highly contagious disease.

Lawyer Amofa-Agyemang, who is the founder and Managing Partner of Messrs KAA LAW, an Accra based law firm, stressed the need for the people to only rely on information from the World Health Organisation, Ghana Health Service (GHS) website and the Ministry of Information for updates on Ghana’s situation on the virus and ignore speculations and misinformation about the COVID-19 on the social media to avoid fear and panic.

His team also demonstrated to the people how to properly wash their hands and apply the hand sanitisers.

He also advised them to follow the directives put in place by His Excellency the President and the government as a whole to avoid spread of the deadly COVID-19.

Lawyer Amofa-Agyemang pledged his continuous support for the constituents and stated that he would never turn his back on the people whenever his help and support is needed.

Some key beneficiaries of his donation were markets, police stations, hospitals, health centres and transport unions within the constituency.

Mr Amofa-Agyemang used the occasion to appeal to other well-meaning natives and the general public to also support the constituents.

The constituents expressed their gratitude and appreciation through media men to the aspiring MP who is also native of Asokore, a the town within the Bekwai Constituency for his kind gesture and support to the people over the years and promised that they will also reward him during the upcoming elections.

The people revealed that the prices for alcohol-based hand sanitisers have shot up astronomically within the Bekwai constituency, hence their inability to buy some to use.

They, therefore, called on the government to come to their aid to make hand sanitisers and hand washing buckets affordable to them