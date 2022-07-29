A Senior Secondary School one (SSS1) student, Uwakmfon Unwana Jacob, is the latest Nigerian kid that has put smiles on the faces of Nigerians as his photos of medals bagged in Mathematics competitions around the world surfaced on social media on Thursday.

His school, Graceland Secondary School, Port Harcourt, Rivers States, posted his photos on its Facebook page, which have caught the attention of Nigerians pouring encomiums and congratulatory messages on him.

The school tagged the post: ‘The chronicles of global Mathematics champion.”

In the post, Jacob has won numerous Mathematics contests in the United States, Germany, Ghana, Indonesia and South Africa, and is seen displaying a collection of medals around his neck.

Among the prizes Jacob has won to emerge a Mathematics champion are Bronze medal and Gold medals in 2021 and 2022 respectively in Pan-African Mathematics Olympiad (PAMO), Gold Medal in 2019, Silver Medal in 2020, Silver Medal and 3rd in Nigeria (2021 Spring) and Gold Medal and 2nd in Nigeria (2021Fall) under American Mathematics Competition (AMC).

Also, he has won Silver Medal (International 2020), Gold Medal (National 2020) and gold medal (National 2021) in South African Mathematics Olympiad. He also bagged Silver Honor Award (2020), Silver Honor Award (2021) and National Award (Best in Nigeria 2021) for International Youth Maths Challenge, IYMC, (Europe).

Jacob also bagged Distinguished Honourable Mention Award (2022) in Stamford Mathematics Tournament, USA and the Overall Best Student Award (2022) for Most Inspired Science and Engineering Foundation (MISE), Ghana-MIT, USA.

Amazed by Jacob’s feats, Nigerians have started sending accolades on social media. Here are a few of them from Facebook:

Congratulations! Let's celebrate a Maths Guru, Uwakmfon UnwanaJacob. You might be wondering why he has these numerous medals just on his neck, Master Uwakmfon Unwana Jacob has proved himself within the space of 2½yrs (JSS2-SSS1) to be an Intercontinental Mathematics Champion.

“I celebrate excellence whenever I find one. Let’s celebrate a Maths Wizkid, Uwakmfon Unwana Jacob,” Perekeme Odon said.

Ajogbeje Oke James exclaimed: “Meet an Akwa Ibom son, Master Uwakmfon Unwana Jacob. In the space of 2 ½ years(JSS2-SSS1) – he’s been Champion in America Mathematics Competition, Champion in South African Mathematics Competition, Champion in Canadian Mathematics Competition, Champion in Pan African Mathematics Competition, Champion in Ghana Mathematics Competition, MIT, Champion in Indonesia Mathematics Competition, Champion in Stanford Mathematics Competition and others.

“Champion in IYMC, Intercontinental and many more that cannot be mentioned here as he had clinched 20 medals in various Mathematics Competition globally.

Currently on his way to Ghana for a Research programme and has been admitted into the World Science Scholars by Prof. Brainne Greene, a renowned Theoretical Physicists in Super String Theory. Congratulations Uwakmfon Unwana and keep on soaring higher.

Anuka Ike Justice also said: “Meet Uwakmfon Unwana Jacob who recently bagged many intercontinental Mathematics championship medals.”