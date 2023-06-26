Ahead of the flagbearer elections of the Patriotic Party (NPP), 10 presidential hopefuls filed nominations to join the race.

Out of the 11 hopefuls who obtained nomination forms, 10 candidates successfully filed their nominations before the deadline on Saturday, June 24, 2023.

The final candidate to submit their presidential nomination form was former Minister for Railways and Member of Parliament for Essikado-Ketan, Joe Ghartey,.

The others are MP for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong, Kwabena Agyei Agyepong, a former General Secretary of the NPP, Kwadwo Poku, an Energy Expert, Alan Kyerematen, a former Trade and Industry Minister, and Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

Additionally, the lineup comprises Owusu Afriyie Akoto, a former Food and Agriculture Minister, Boakye Agyarko, a former Energy Minister, Edward Addai-Nimo, a former MP for Asante Mampong, and Dr Kofi Konadu Apraku, an Economist.

The NPP initiated the nomination period for its presidential primary on May 26, 2023. The Party has set August 26 for the Special Elections, during which the flagbearer will be determined, followed by the National Conference scheduled for November 4. These events will play a crucial role in selecting the NPP’s flagbearer for the upcoming 2024 general election.

Aspirants who have successfully filed their nominations: