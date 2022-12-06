A rare image of Ghanaian actress, Jackie Appiah‘s adorable mother has popped up on social media and Ghanaians cannot keep calm.
The mother, Janet Owusu, was part of several well-wishers and close associates who joined Miss Appiah to mark her birthday celebration on Monday.
The evergreen actress turned 39 on December 5, 2022, with a glamourous event held at her hometown, Ejisu Abankro in the Ashanti Region to commemorate the day.
The actress donated a toilet facility and a newly constructed borehole to the town.
She also gifted student mattresses, school bags, food, and toiletries, among other items, to the people.
Madam Owusu turned up in a colourful kente outfit with beaded embroidery and matched her looks with a pair of sunglasses.
The visuals of the adorable elderly woman shared by Ronnieiseverywhere_official on Instagram have received many laudable comments from fans, with most commenting about his good looks.
Watch video below: