Celebrated Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah has confirmed her status as a show stopper as she stole the show at a recent wedding.

Jackie stole the show as she stormed the event in a bright yellow outfit and headgear.

In the video that is now available online, Jackie Appiah rocked a bright yellow headgear that was braided into a long pleat and wrapped around her head to spice up her look.

She rocked the same colour of headgear for her dress.

It was a baggy bright yellow silk dress that was long enough to touch the floor. The dress was stylishly crafted to perfection.

To accessories her entire look, she wore a necklace and rings on her hand as well as a couple of lovely bracelets on her wrist.

She beamed with smiles as she flaunted her white teeth and cute smile as she posed for the cameras.