Legendary Ghanaian Highlife musician, Kwabena Kwakye Kabobo, famed K.K Kabobo, has revealed he has 16 children.

The number, according to him, is small as a lot of people have more children than him.

The children, he explained, are from five women he is legally married to and currently stays with one.

“As a man, it will be complete wickedness to have this number of children with one woman so I have five women but two are dead.

“The one I am with at the moment, Mrs Eugenia Kwakye Kabobo has seven children; four boys and three girls but I don’t want to mention the other women in order not to scare their husbands,” he said on Accra-based Okay FM.

However, he went on to mention he has three children with gospel musician, Akua Serwaa Bonsu who is based in Germanany now.

“One left for Mecca and I don’t know the name she uses now but she has three who are also in America and the deceased mistresses also have their children which brings the total number to 16,” he added.

ALSO READ:

Mr Kabobo indicated he takes a lot of pride in his children, adding they are now a team who hold church services together.