Ghanaian international, Thomas Partey, surprised Highlife artists Kwame Eugene and Kidi with some gifts after their successful concert held at the O2 Indigo, London.

The Lynx Entertainment signees made history on March 6 with a collaborative musical project which saw about 2,800 persons gather to experience good music.

In a video captured by Hitz FM on social media, the Arsenal midfielder was spotted gifting the duo some souvenirs from his football club in one of the lobbies of the venue.

The gifts included customized 2021/2022 Arsenal home kits, champagne from Belair, Rum from Bumbu and other undisclosed items.

The 2,800-capacity auditorium was filled to the brim with fans who cheered other legendary artistes like Kwabena Kwabena, Sarkodie, and Stonebwoy who mounted the stage during the concert.

READ ALSO: