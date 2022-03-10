The Ghana Police Service on Tuesday revealed four personnel have been arrested in connection with recent bullion van robberies during a raid at Borteyman near Ashaiman.

The police indicated another suspect, believed to be a civilian, was also arrested while five others have gone into hiding.

The statement further explained the raid led to the death of two police personnel during an exchange of gunshots.

But the announcement has been met with mixed reactions on Twitter amid opposition from social media users on why Ashaiman is always linked to bad things.

According to some Ghanaians, they cannot fathom why the police made mention of Ashaiman which is nowhere close to Borteyman.

Some users queried why the police could not mention Tema Community 18, Trassaco, Santeo or Adjei Kojo which are much closer.

Read more reactions below:




