The Ghana Police Service on Tuesday revealed four personnel have been arrested in connection with recent bullion van robberies during a raid at Borteyman near Ashaiman.

The police indicated another suspect, believed to be a civilian, was also arrested while five others have gone into hiding.

The statement further explained the raid led to the death of two police personnel during an exchange of gunshots.

But the announcement has been met with mixed reactions on Twitter amid opposition from social media users on why Ashaiman is always linked to bad things.

According to some Ghanaians, they cannot fathom why the police made mention of Ashaiman which is nowhere close to Borteyman.

@GhPoliceService, please I’m sure there’s a mistake somewhere. Ashaiman shouldn’t have been included in this write up, because borteyman, is no where close to Ashaiman. https://t.co/i86966fH8H — ً (@_GR8MAN) March 9, 2022

Some users queried why the police could not mention Tema Community 18, Trassaco, Santeo or Adjei Kojo which are much closer.

Ask the police service how come Borteyman is close to Ashaiman but not Tema or Trasaco. #CitiCBS@eastsportsman @KojoAB — Mr Tay (@Teye_Tay) March 9, 2022

Read more reactions below:

If no be Ashaiman, e be Nima, or the last born Kasoa. let’s change our lifestyle to make Kasoa, Nima & Ashaiman a better place like Trassaco. than you — Quame Zane (@Quame_Zane) March 9, 2022

All my years in Ashaiman sef, don’t know where that Borteyman is. Must be far but still Ashaiman has to make it to the headlines in that light. — Salma 👑 (@gorgeous__mess) March 9, 2022

I just don’t get it. How’s Borteyman close to Ashaiman. Bad news Ashaiman is okay. Good news let’s say Tema — Mr Tay (@Teye_Tay) March 9, 2022

You people want to taint the good name of Ashaiman https://t.co/fQ0EEk7aqH — Coco Lee (@thewor1anyo) March 9, 2022

How is Ashaiman in connection with this Robbery? which part or environs of Ashaiman is called Borteyman.the place has been labeled black. I breathe peacefully the moment I step in Ashaiman. Tell the world greater things about there. Ashaiman is a good place too. Why connect bad — magic mug ☕️ (@Truth_nyamedoba) March 9, 2022

Ghana Police Borteyman is no near Ashaiman oo please — Crucial Gedodino Ibra 💧🔥 (@CruciaIbra) March 9, 2022

Forget about ur CV if you are from Ashaiman. Ashaiman always trend for the wrong reason. — ℛ𝒾𝒸𝒽𝒾𝑒𝒦𝒶𝓇𝒾𝓂𝒵𝑒𝓂𝒶 (@karim_richmond) March 9, 2022

Borteyman is no where close to Ashaiman.. please stop connecting Ashaiman to every bad situation @GhPoliceService — Deborah abena Boye-doe (@abena_boye) March 9, 2022