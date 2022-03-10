Nigerian music producer, Champagne Beatz, has publicly accused his wife of infidelity and paternity fraud.

The beatmaker expressed his disappointment and shock on his Instagram story on Tuesday, claiming that his three children were not his, while accusing his wife, Yemi Adebowale, of having extramarital affairs.

He said: “This is to notify everyone that I’m not the biological father of Favour, Donald, and Richard. It was a shocking discovery for me to know that Yemi Adebowale has been having extramarital affair with other guys while we were in a relationship and she pretended to me that I fathered the three children. Hence, if anything happens to me, hold her responsible.”

His disturbing post has since generated a web of controversies with the family of his wife debunking his claims.

According to a sister of his wife, Yemi had been living in torture, as Champagne Beatz did not allow her have her independence, hence leaving no room for adultery.

She claimed Yemi was only allowed to go out to either run errands or pick the three children from school.

The said sister continued that the issue of the children’s paternity started years earlier, after Champagne Beatz accused his wife of being behind his retrogression in life.

However, all efforts to get him to perform a DNA proved futile. The family is, therefore, challenging him to make public the results of the said DNA he conducted.

Reacting to the rebuttal, Champagne Beatz claimed his accusations are “real and authentic”, and his wife should be blamed if he takes drastic actions.