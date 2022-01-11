Photos of the award-winning Ghanaian Gospel singer, Celestine Akakpo Donkor, with her children have popped up on social media.

Celestine is a great songwriter and singer in the Ghana gospel industry, and among the top 30 most influential Women in Music, yet very little is known of her family especially her children.

But, in the latest post she shared, she was captured in a pose with her three beautiful daughters.

One thing that has caught the attention of many is the striking resemblance between the singer and her children, including their smiles.

The family has earned the admiration of many who have expressed their love in their reactions to the photos.

