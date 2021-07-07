Yussif Abass Giwa, the son of Ayisha Modi, famed as She Loves Stonebwoy, was a year older on July 5, 2021, and he has been put on massive blast in the media space.

Young Yussif, who looks more like his mother, is currently the talk of social media as his pictures are flooding many timelines.

In new photos and videos, he appears to be enjoying his day to the fullest with a lot of pampering coming his way.

He was seen wearing a suede-like suit posing in front of a dummy tiger as he poses to mark his birthday.

The young man was seen beaming with smiles as he turns eight years and also took the chance to show off his swag.

Chief among those celebrating the young prince is his mother, who is flooding her timeline with his photos and captions.

After posting a set of photos, she captioned it: “I love the sparkle in yours eyes and the beautiful smile you have when we are together. I want to be your side to watch you celebrate many more birthdays. I love you with passion son @yussifabassgiwa . Today someone will beat us paaaa, @giwasariki my love pls we are spending just 11k of ur money. We love you daddy ! Allah bless you for me @heiresscouturenigeria you are the best. God bless u for this beautiful set.”

