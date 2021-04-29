Actress Rosemond Alade Brown’s father has popped up on social media to the amazement of netizens.

Rosemond, popularly known as Akuapem Poloo, the socialite posted photos of her father to celebrate him.

Poloo, fond of flaunting her mother on social media, has, for the first time, shown her biological father to the world, a man identified as Daniel Alade.



Akuapem Poloo’s father

She described him as a man with a gentle soul and few words, the direct opposite of her.

She also prayed for long life for him.

In the photo she shared online, she is seen kneeling beside her father as she caressed his hand with her cheeks, an indication of the mutual love they share.

Her awed fans have suggested they hail from Nigeria, considering the Yoruba name ‘Alade’, but Poloo insists they aren’t Nigerians.

The photo is believed to have been taken recently as Poloo wore the white gown she donned for her post-bail press conference.