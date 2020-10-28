Kumawood actor, Mr Beautiful, known in private life as Clement Bonney, has released new family photos on social media.

The photos have the actor-turned-politician flaunting his children, all girls, on social media for the first time.

In the photos, Mr Beautiful’s daughters, three in number, were lined up in different poses.

The first photo had the children lined from the first to the last. While the eldest daughter carried a tablet, the two others carried other items.

From the cone hats they were wearing, it seemed there was an occasion they were celebrating.



Sharing the first photo, Mr Beautiful revealed the names of his daughters.

The eldest is called Suaba, the second is called Maame, and the last born is Kokan.

The second photo has Suaba, the eldest of Mr Beautiful’s daughters, standing in-between her younger sisters. This time, the staunch supporter of John Mahama, bragged in his caption that he is the best producer of girls while thanking God for his girls.

“Thank God for my girls. I am the best girls producer,” he captioned.