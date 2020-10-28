The Minister for Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta, is expected to present the budget for the first quarter of 2021 to Parliament today, October 28, 2020.

This practice is in accordance with what the Executive does every election year to avoid spending hiccups in case of a transition in government.

The statement will detail the projected revenue and expenditure between January and March next year.

ALSO READ:

Ahead of the presentation, Majority Leader and Chairman of Parliament’s Business Committee, Osei Kyei Mensah- Bonsu, said the budget will ensure that government machinery does not grind to a halt in case there is a change of government.

However, the Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu has served notice of intended heckling of the Minister if what he termed outstanding matters are not resolved.

“The outstanding matters that the Minister for Finance should do for members, if he does not, today we will heckle him.

“We will subject him to an empty room today as part of the heckling then he will know we do not want to hear him,” he said.