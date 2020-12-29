United States rapper, after teasing his Ghanaian fans for days, has finally confirmed he will be spending the New Year in the country.

The rapper has admitted that he is tired of living the American way, hence would want to experience another part of the world with his family.

He earlier made bare his plans of purchasing a mansion in the West-African country so he could visit the continent at his own will.

I want to buy a property in Ghana where do I start? A nice house ..I need to feel that experience With my family as another option in life! I don’t wanna dedicate my whole life to the American lifestyle I been living.. the odds are too stacked against us it feels like! — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) December 26, 2020

Meek Mill made the headlines when it was rumoured he was arriving in Ghana last year, 2019, during the Year of Return initiative that got thousands entering into the country to catch up with their origin, mostly black-Americans.

Fast forward, the MMG rapper said he will be in Ghana in January 2021 and has already asked his super-bike fans in Ghana to meet him with the freshest bike in town when he touches down at the Kotoka International Airport.

Y’all better be at the airport with the freshes bike when we land @chinobraxton coming toooo! https://t.co/9E9wxX4ujp — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) December 24, 2020

He posted a video of bikers in Ghana who welcomed Rick Ross when he visited Ghana last year December to depict the kind of dramatic welcome he’d be expecting.

His caption simply read: GHANA IN JANUARY!!!!!

Meek Mill, real name Robert Rihmeek Williams, was born and raised in Philadelphia; he embarked on his music career as a battle rapper and later formed a short-lived rap group, The Bloodhoundz before he started his solo career.

In 2008, Atlanta-based rapper T.I. signed Meek Mill to his first record deal.

In February 2011, after leaving Grand Hustle Records, he signed with Miami-based rapper Rick Ross’s Maybach Music Group and released his debut album, Dreams and Nightmares in 2012