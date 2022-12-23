The Mobile Money (MoMo) vendor who was robbed and shot at Big Town, a suburb of Kasoa in the Central Region has been treated and discharged.

Municipal Chief Executive of Awutu Senya East, Anita Love Obo Amissah, made this known on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen Thursday.

“The MOMO vendor was injured as a result of the shootings and was taken to the hospital but has now been discharged. His money was stolen by the robbers as well,” she confirmed.

The robbers armed with pump action guns and a pistol attacked 25-year-old Kelvin Nii Kpakpo while he was doing his normal transaction around 1:00 PM Tuesday, December 20, 2022.

They took away an undisclosed amount of money.

The three robbers aged between 18 and 20 years were firing indiscriminately resulting in a bullet hitting the mobile money vendor seriously injuring him in the process.

Fortunately, images of the robbers were captured by CCTV cameras at the Hotel which could lead to their arrest.

But reacting to the development, Madam Amissah wondered why robbery incidents have surfaced after intense security at Kasoa.

“Kasoa has been calm for some time now. Armed robbery cases have reduced because of the regional police command and so we are shocked to see such sad incident happening again,” she said.

According to her, the police have started investigations into the matter per what the CCTV cameras captured, adding that residents should remain calm as the security is working tirelessly to ensure there is law and order and the town is safe.

