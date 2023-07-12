Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Jaman South in the Bono region, Andrews Bediako, has responded to reports of an attack on a radio presenter during a live broadcast.

He said the circulating allegations are an attempt to tarnish his reputation.

In an interview on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen, Tuesday, Mr Bediako claimed that the workers at Jaman Radio had been deliberately trying to damage his image by using fabricated documents against him.

“These reports are nothing but a calculated attempt to smear my name and hinder my political aspirations,” Mr Bediako stated. “For the past few weeks, the radio station has been engaged in a malicious campaign against me, using baseless accusations and forged documents.”

Mr Bediako clarified that his only “crime” was expressing his intention to contest the seat with the former Member of Parliament (MP) who had previously lost the election.

He had sought the former MP’s support and blessings, but the MP refused, citing wasted campaign funds.

Determined to vie for the Jaman seat, Mr Bediako believed the radio station’s negative portrayal of him was a result of their opposition to his candidacy.

“I have every right to pursue my political ambitions, and it is unfortunate that the radio station has resorted to these underhanded tactics,” Mr Bediako emphasised. “They are clearly biased in favor of the former MP and are doing everything possible to undermine my campaign.”

Addressing the main issue at Jaman South, Mr Bediako highlighted the poor condition of the roads and claimed that his administration had taken concrete steps to address this problem.

He further explained that his team had received funds allocated for urban road projects in 2022, and all evaluations and financial transactions were conducted transparently through the Finance Ministry. He argued that only a single page of the documents was being used to falsely accuse him of misappropriating funds.

“I categorically deny any involvement in the misappropriation of funds meant for road development,” Mr Bediako declared. “The radio station is selectively presenting incomplete information to tarnish my name and create doubt in the minds of the people. I have never signed any documents and can provide evidence of the proper approvals for the road projects.”

Expressing his disappointment with the radio station’s refusal to listen to his side of the story, Mr Bediako further criticised their accusations of him stealing money to fund his campaign.

He viewed it as an orchestrated effort to damage his political career and bolster the former MP’s prospects.