Kylian Mbappe scored a hat-trick as Paris St-Germain moved top of Ligue 1 with victory over Reims.

Mbappe beat Yehvann Diouf with a volleyed effort from the edge of the area to give hand PSG a third-minute lead.

He scored again in the second half, tapping in a Carlos Soler through ball from close range.

Mbappe sealed his side’s victory with his third of the evening when he struck a Bradley Barcola cutback past Diouf.

Reims showed promise and thought they scored in the first half through Junya Ito, but his goal was disallowed for offside.

PSG goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma was regularly called into action to defend his side’s advantage with a number of point-blank saves.

The result leaves PSG sitting a point ahead of second-placed Nice in the French top flight.