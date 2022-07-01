National Communications Officer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Sammy Gyamfi, has said organisers of Arise Ghana demonstration cannot be surcharged for the destruction of property during their demonstration.

According to him, those claiming convenors are responsible for any lawlessness or destruction of public property are liars who should not be taken seriously.

“May God forgive those saying we should be surcharged. During the demo, I, for instance, was holding just my handkerchief and phone. We all comported ourselves throughout the demo. Nobody engaged in any violence or lawlessness.

“Anyone who claims we the leaders caused any damage and they have evidence should bring it out. God should forgive those making such allegations because it can’t be true,” he said in an interview on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen Thursday.

To Mr. Gyamfi, even the law doesn’t support the allegations, adding that when it comes to crime, they must be able to adduce that the act is criminal.

He said the damage should be a direct action from the organisers according to the law and none of that happened as the group was law-abiding throughout the demonstration.

He, therefore, wondered why they would be dragged into such an act.

Mr Gyamfi, also noted that so far about 70 people have been injured and are currently receiving treatment.

Hundreds of Ghanaians took to the streets of Accra on Tuesday and Wednesday, clashing with police as they protested against high prices of fuel and food and what protesters also described as the government’s inaction on the crisis.

Authorities are currently searching for the leaders of the protest, though there’s much discussion as to whether police or protestors started the violence.

Meanwhile, the Ghana Police Service has disclosed that 29 people who participated in the demonstration on Tuesday have been arrested for their roles in the violence that marred the exercise.

This is contained in a press release issued by the police on Tuesday, June 28, 2022.

