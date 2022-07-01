Church of Pentecost, Action Chapel among highest donors to National Cathedral project

Some faith-based organisations have taken an exemplary step by donating to the tune of GH¢2.21 million towards the construction of the national cathedral.

In a document breaking down their contribution since 2018, the Church of Pentecost is topping the list with the sum of GH¢700,000.00

The Church first donated GH¢200,000 through the Church of Pentecost Headquarters in 2018.

Another contribution of GH¢500,000 was made in March 2022 by the Church of Pentecost (General Headquarters).

Archbishop Duncan William is the Founder of Action Chapel International

In second place is Action Chapel International which has so far contributed GH¢300,000.

Other major donors include the Presbyterian Church of Ghana and the Southern Ghana Union of SDA which has contributed GH¢200,000 each.

The Methodist Church Ghana, Triumphant Baptist Church-Kwadaso, Christ Apostolic Church International, and the Breaking Yoke Ministry Church have all contributed ¢100,000 each to the project.

Meanwhile, the International Central Gospel Church (ICGC) and Lighthouse Chapel International are among churches that have not contributed to the construction of the National Cathedral.

Also, the Catholic Church has not made any contribution since the donations began in 2018.

Currently, the total fundraising by the Board of Trustees towards the project has accrued ¢31.75 million since 2018.

This was disclosed by the Board when it launched another mass fundraising strategy dubbed, ‘The National Cathedral Week’ on Wednesday, June 29 in Accra.

Chairman of the Board of Trustees, Apostle Prof Opoku Onyinah, has said the fundraising will help boost efforts at raising the required funds for the project.

Background

The building of the Cathedral fulfils a pledge President Akufo-Addo revealed he made to God before winning the 2016 elections.

In 2019, the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, said the construction of the National Cathedral is estimated to cost over $100 million.

It has since been amended to $340 million.

The government has already demolished all structures on the proposed site to construct the National Cathedral at Ridge in Accra, and work is progressing.

It is also scheduled to be commissioned on March 6, 2024.

The 5,000-seater auditorium project will also bequeath to the country a gracious national park for all Ghanaians, bring new skills, technology and jobs, and act as a beacon to national, regional and international tourists.