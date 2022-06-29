Pressure group, Arise Ghana and its supporters, are currently massing up at the El Wak Sports Stadium for the second day of the demonstration.

The planned protest by the group is to establish its displeasure at the worsening economic conditions experienced by Ghanaians.

The peaceful demonstration, which begun on Tuesday, turned chaotic after the police and some protestors exchanged stones and tear gas.

The police accused the protestors of trying to use unapproved routes.

Meanwhile, 29 persons were said to be arrested for “violently attacking” the police and some citizens including school children.

Below are some photos: