Ghanaian musician, Deborah Vanessa, has transformed an old pink hair extension into a chic corset top.

The singer has long supported recycling initiatives along with her brother, Wanlov The Kubolor, and has led efforts to encourage Ghanaians to make recycling a habit.

The self-professed African Mermaid was seen in a video posted on Instagram standing in front of a mirror while wearing a pair of jeans and a sleeveless corset top.