Ghanaian musician, Deborah Vanessa, has transformed an old pink hair extension into a chic corset top.
The singer has long supported recycling initiatives along with her brother, Wanlov The Kubolor, and has led efforts to encourage Ghanaians to make recycling a habit.
The self-professed African Mermaid was seen in a video posted on Instagram standing in front of a mirror while wearing a pair of jeans and a sleeveless corset top.
- Sack all public basic school teachers and start afresh – Prof. Adei suggests
- Bride blends African print with white lace to design gown for her wedding
- Brave driver crashes motor rider who snatched his iPhone to death