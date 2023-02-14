A 40-year-old man, Kwame Essel, has been beaten to death for allegedly stealing plantain from a farm at Ajumako Bisease in the Ajumako Enyan Essiam District of the Central Region.

The unfortunate incident occurred on Monday, February, 13, 2023.

Information gathered by Adom News’ Kofi Adjei indicates the deceased resided at Ajuamko Kokoben.

He, however, went to commit the crime at Bisease which is a neighbouring town.

Mr Essel was rushed to Ajumako Bisease Polyclinic but was pronounced dead upon arrival.