There were loud cheers for former President John Dramani Mahama when he arrived at the funeral grounds of late Ghanaian footballer, Christian Atsu.

Mr Mahama arrived with his footballer son, Sharaf Mahama and the two enjoyed huge applause from the gathering.

Mr Mahama went around and exchanged pleasantries with dignitaries present and the family of Christian Atsu before taking his seat.

Mr Mahama and his son, Sharaf also filed past the coffin to pay their last respects to Atsu.

When the body of Christian Atsu was first discovered on February 16, 2023, Mr Mahama paid glowing tributes to him.