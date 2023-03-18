Newly appointed head coach of the Black Stars, Chris Hughton has finally arrived in Ghana ahead of his unveiling on Monday, March 20, 2023.

Hughton together with his assistant coach, George Boateng, were spotted at the final funeral grounds of Christian Atsu.

🇬🇭 Black Stars head coach, Chris Hughton, and his assistant, George Boateng, are at the final funeral rite of the late Christian Atsu. #JoySports pic.twitter.com/FsgrSvkb6v — ⬅️ #OhChaleDeyJoy (@JoySportsGH) March 17, 2023

The 64-year-old was recently appointed head coach of the Ghana national team and his unveiling has been set for Monday, March 20 in Kumasi.

The former Nottingham and Brighton boss will be handed a three-year contract plus a supervisory role on all the male national teams during the unveiling.

Former Asante Kotoko and FC Nordsjaelland coach, Didi Dramani are part of the technical team.

His first game will be in charge of the Black Stars in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations [AFCON] back-to-back games against Angola.

Ghana will host Palancras Negras at the Baba Yara Sports stadium on March 23 before travelling to Luanda on March 27, 2023, for the reverse fixture.