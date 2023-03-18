President Nana Akufo-Addo, Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, former President John Mahama and other dignitaries have filed past the remains of the former Black Stars player, Christian Atsu.

President Akufo-Addo’s team included the Minister of Youth and Sports, Greater Accra Regional Minister, Henry Quartey, among others.

The delegation first filed past the body before taking their seats to observe the ceremony at the forecourt of the State House.

Former President John Dramani Mahama was also seen at the burial service with his entourage and other big wigs.

See photos below: